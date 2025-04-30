Dragons continue to dominate on the soccer field

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion varsity girls soccer team remains undefeated after a 2-0 victory over Birmingham Groves High School on Thursday at Lake Orion High School.
The Dragons are now 8-0-2 on the season, the team’s best starts in the last 10 years, according to

Lake Orion senior Dylan Verlinden dribbles up the field against Clarkston. Verlinden had two goals in the Dragons’ 5-0 victory over their OAA White rivals. Photo by Wendi Reardon Price

Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) records.
Lake Orion was scheduled to play Seaholm High School (5-3-2) on Tuesday after Review press time. The Dragons will play their next six games on the road before returning to Lake Orion High School on May 15 for 7:15 p.m. match against Notre Dame Prep (5-4-3).
The Dragons close out the regular season at 7:15 p.m. May 19 when they take on Utica Ford High School (1-7-2) at Lake Orion.
Lake Orion plays in the Oakland Activities Association White division, the league’s second highest division, and currently sits atop the leaderboard with a 4-0-2 OAA White record. Berkley High School is second at 4-1-2 in the division.
The Dragons also have wins against OAA Red division (the league’s highest division) rivals Oxford, who the Dragons beat 3-0 in the opening game of the season. – J.N.

