Dragons baseball falls to Rochester Adams 6-3 in season opener

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Dragons’ varsity baseball team lost their season opener to Rochester Adams, 6-3, on April 1.

The Dragons finished last season with a 23-12 record, and lost in their district playoff game against Rochester Adams.

It may be a new season for the Dragons, but their goals remain the same.

“We want to win our league, and then we want to win the last game of the season,” head coach Andrew Schramek said.

Both teams went scoreless during the game’s first two innings because of multiple strikeouts thrown by both the Highlanders and Dragon pitcher senior Sam Beemer.

In the third inning, Adams was the first team to score and earned two runs. Lake Orion sophomore Anderson Adams’ double in the bottom of the inning batted in one run, before he was batted in two plays later off of a single by senior Brandon Nepjuk.

“When they would get up, we would come back,” Schramek said. “I thought we battled some really tough pitchers and gave some really good at bats.”

Adams held Lake Orion scoreless again during the fourth inning while scoring twice themselves. With a runner on first and third, an overthrown pitch from Lake Orion put the Highlanders ahead by one run. A single from Adams earned another run batted in for a two-run lead.

“Every mistake that we made, physical mistake, seemed to give them a run,” Schramek said. “You only see those kinds of things by playing other teams.”

The half inning eventually ended on a fly out, but Adams quickly responded with three consecutive put-outs in as many at bats in the bottom of the fourth inning.

A double from Lake Orion earned the Dragons their third run of the game, but the game was already out of reach because of two additional runs scored by Adams.

Anderson Adams had two hits for Lake Orion, and Beemer, junior JD Myszenski, senior Carter Kneiding and Nepjuk each had one. Senior Travis Acker, Adams and Myszenski each scored one run, while Adams, Kneiding and senior Charlie Crissman each batted in one run.

Beemer struck out six batters while senior Carson Russell and junior Casey Archer both struck out one.

The Dragons’ next game is today at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Orion High School.