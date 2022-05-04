Dragon softball defeats the Wolves

Connect on Linked in

The Lake Orion High School varsity softball team headed to Clarkston High School last week for a doubleheader against the Wolves.

The Dragons came out on top during both games, defeating Clarkston 10-7 and 11-4.

Sydney Bell led Lake Orion with four hits in the first game, followed by Sophie Stronek and Avery Case with three hits a piece.

Rylee Limberger pitched seven innings for the Dragons with 14 first pitch strikes.

In the second match-up, Madison Eckert led the Dragons’ offense with four hits.

On the mound for Lake Orion was senior Shannon Mosesso, who had 11 first pitch strikes and got the win.

The ladies are back in action against Traverse City West High School on Friday in Traverse City.

Lake Orion is now 11-5-1 overall. — M.K.