Dragon on the Lake returns this weekend

The Orion Art Center’s annual Dragon on the Lake festival returns to downtown Lake Orion Thursday through Sunday and is sure to feature plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

In years past, Dragon on the Lake has featured music, art, games/activities and nightlife.

Event Times

The year’s Dragon on the Lake festival schedule is as follows: Thursday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Parking/Shuttles

Parking will be available at the Lake Orion Community School’s Administration building, Blanche Sims Elementary School and the Slater St. lot.

Shuttle locations include Flint St. and Anderson St., Shadbolt and Broadway St., and Green’s Park (Sunday only). Shuttles are expected to run Friday from noon – 1 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Vendors

The Orion Art Center is expecting over 100 vendors selling handmade items, crafts, food and much more.

Chalk Art Challenge

The Art Center invites artists of all ages to join the annual chalk art contest to show off their artistic abilities on the streets of downtown Lake Orion.

Sidewalk chalk will be provided but participants may bring their own if they wish.

The chalk art contest will take place on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register online before Aug. 28 for $20 or register the day off for $25.

Little Dragon Den

The Little Dragon Den will take place in the parking lot at Flint St. and Anderson St.

There will be hours of free family entertainment including face painters, bounce houses, performances by LADance, Broadway Dance, a live sandcastle sculpting demonstration and more kid-friendly fun.

Dragon Boat Races

The highly anticipated Dragon Boat Races will take place on Sunday in Green’s Park with opening ceremonies beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the actual race starting at 9:45 a.m. The award ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Birney Directive team still holds the “Rob” trophy from their victory in 2019.

Tiki Bar

The Tiki Bar features live music, food trucks, frozen drinks and games in a fun tropical outdoor setting. The Tiki Bar is open Friday from noon – 12:30 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Live music includes Just 3 Guitars on Friday from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Don MiddleBrook from noon – 2:30 p.m. and Andy Patalan from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Category 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tiki Bar will be located at Anderson and Front St.

Dragon Pub

The Dragon Pub will also be open and serving drinks on Anderson St. throughout the weekend. Hours are currently: Thursday from 5 p.m.–11 p.m., Friday from 5 p.m.– 11:30 p.m., Saturday from 5 p.m.–11:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 6 p.m.

There is a $5 cover charge from Thursday – Saturday and the tent will be 21+ after 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Live music includes Local Heroes from 7 p.m. — 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sunset BLVD from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, The Square Pegz from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Downriver Dan & The Billy Goats from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Visit www.dragononthelake.com for more information, registrations and specific event times. — By Megan Kelley