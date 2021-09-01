Dragon on the Lake festival returns

The Dragon on the Lake festival returned this past weekend, bringing back several much-loved community events for the first time since 2019.

The Birney Directive team won the coveted Dragon Trophy, winning the Dragon Boat Races for the third time in four years.

Actually, it’s a three-peat for the Birney Team because the races were not held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dragon on the Lake festival, a fundraiser for the Orion Art Center, saw dozens of vendors line the streets in downtown Lake Orion; the return of the Kidz Zone, the Tiki Bar and music tent; and the popular Chalk Art Challenge, where participants spend days creating chalk art on the streets.

See www.lakeorionreview.com and next week’s print edition for more photos.