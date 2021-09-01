Dragon on the Lake festival returns

By on No Comment

Dragon on the Lake festival returns
The Birney Directive team won the Dragon Boat Races for the third time in four years. (The races were not held in 2020.)

The Dragon on the Lake festival returned this past weekend, bringing back several much-loved community events for the first time since 2019.

The Birney Directive team won the coveted Dragon Trophy, winning the Dragon Boat Races for the third time in four years.

Actually, it’s a three-peat for the Birney Team because the races were not held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dragon on the Lake festival, a fundraiser for the Orion Art Center, saw dozens of vendors line the streets in downtown Lake Orion; the return of the Kidz Zone, the Tiki Bar and music tent; and the popular Chalk Art Challenge, where participants spend days creating chalk art on the streets.

See www.lakeorionreview.com and next week’s print edition for more photos.

 

The Shark Attack team won Most Spirited team in the Dragon Boat Races.
The Dragon Down Parkinson’s team won third place overall.
Jessie Greene (front, in the headdress) of the Dragon Down Parkinson’s team won for Best Drummer.
The Bay City Rowers team took second place overall and won for Best Costume for their 1970s inspired attire.

Chalk Art Challenge winners

 

Dragon on the Lake festival returns added by on
View all posts by mmkelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.