Dragon on the Lake festival returns to Lake Orion this weekend

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

Lake Orion — The Dragon on the Lake festival, one of the signature events in Lake Orion, returns Aug. 23-25 and features the activities the community has come to know and love.

The 15th annual Dragon on the Lake festival activities include the Dragon boat races, art and craft fair, kids’ area, chalk art challenge, musical performances in the Dragon Pub – plus a third annual student-athlete Dragon boat competition between local high school teams.

Festival hours are 2-8 p.m. on Aug. 23, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 on Broadway, Flint and Front streets in downtown Lake Orion.

Dragon on the Lake is the Orion Art Center’s largest fundraiser of the year and supports the Art Center’s mission to bring artistic experiences to the Orion community.

Lighted Boat Parade

The Lake Orion Lake Association hosts the Lighted Boat Parade beginning at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Spectators can watch from Green’s Park, 66 S. Park Boulevard (M-24), as decorated boats float by the park. Awards will be given for boats that enter. Registration can be found at dragononthelake.com.

Dragon Boat Races

The traditional Dragon Boat Races begin at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25 with the opening ceremonies in Green’s Park.

Teams will compete throughout the day with 20 paddlers and one drummer racing 300 meters to see who will raise the coveted Dragon Trophy.

Dragon Boat Showdown

This free race involves high school clubs, teams and groups who will race and compete for the title of Dragon Boat Showdown Champs. The Lake Orion High School varsity football team are defending champs. The races begin after noon on Aug. 24 in Green’s Park.

Little Dragon Den – Kids’ Zone

This year’s Little Dragon Den, in Children’s Park in downtown Lake Orion, has offerings for kids of all ages. The Kids’ Zone runs during festival hours.

The Kids Stage at the park gazebo will feature performances from Amazing Clark, story time with Amy Silvester, demonstrations from the Lake Orion Robotics Team and more.

Kids can visit the Orion Art Center free painting tent, learn archery with Oakland County Parks, visit the Orion Township Public Library bookmobile and interact with the Lake Orion Robotics Club.

Chalk Art Challenge

Artists can claim the concrete as their canvas and enter the 2024 Chalk Art Challenge on Aug. 24 on Front Street. Chalk artists will compete for more than $1,000 in prize money. No experience is necessary.

With individual, team and student divisions, there are opportunities for all community members to get involved. Register at dragononthelake.com.

Art and Craft Fair

The Art and Craft Fair features artists specializing in woodworking, painting, ceramics, 3D printing, jewelry, sculpture. Visit dragononthelake.com to see a current list of artists who will be at this year’s festival. The fair runs during festival hours.

Merchant Marketplace

The Merchant Marketplace at Dragon on the Lake offers a shopping experience for all festival-goers. Shop food vendors offering coffee, fudge, honey, freeze-dried candy, fresh lemonade and treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Enjoy perusing the books, clothing, personal care products and other available items from a wide array of vendors.

Dragon Pub

The Dragon Pub is open from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 and will feature musical performances by Sunset BLVD on Friday and Parallel Fifth opening for The Square Pegz on Saturday. A portion of the proceeds from Friday and Saturday nights benefit the Lake Orion Kiwanis Club.

The Dragon Pub is in the Children’s Park parking lot off of Anderson Street.

Tiki Bar

The Tiki Bar features cocktails, acoustic acts and lawn games. Each day will feature a nonprofit partner who will receive a portion of the proceeds. Visit the New Day Foundation on Friday, Friends of Camp Agawam on Saturday and the Daisy Project on Sunday.