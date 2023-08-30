Dragon on the Lake festival returns to Lake Orion for 14th year

The Orion Art Center’s Dragon on the Lake festival is one of the signature events in the Orion area and the biggest festival in the Village of Lake Orion.

The four-day event included art and craft vendors, a Kidz Zone, magicians, musical performances in the Dragon Pub, the Dragon boat races on Sunday and the student-athlete Dragon boat competition between local high school sports teams.

The festival is the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit Orion Art Center and helps fund the Art Center’s mission of bringing art to the Orion community and providing scholarships to area youth.

The festival attracts visitors from throughout the region and the Art Center partners with area nonprofits to support their missions to help the community.

For more information on the Orion Art Center, visit www.orionartcenter.org. For Dragon on the Lake information, go to www.dragononthelake.com.

– J.N.