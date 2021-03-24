Dragon hockey team wins Regional Championship, moves on to D1 state quarterfinals

The Lake Orion High School varsity hockey team dominated Rochester United to win the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 Region 6 championship.

The Dragons beat Rochester 4-0 in the regional final on Friday at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Twp. to win the team’s third regional hockey title in school history.

With the victory, Lake Orion (11-5 overall) now moves on to the MHSAA state quarterfinals game against Brighton High School (9-4-3) at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Suburban Ice Arena in Macomb.

If the Dragons win the quarterfinal match, they would face either Salem (8-5) or Detroit Catholic Central (15-1) in the semifinal on Friday at USA Hockey Area in Plymouth. The state final is Saturday.

Lake Orion earned a bye in the first round of regionals and then were supposed to play Macomb Dakota in the regional semifinal but got another bye round.

Lake Orion beat Birmingham Groves on March 9 to secure the OAA Red title. – J.N.