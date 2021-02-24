Dragon grapplers sweep opponents at quad meet

On Saturday, the Lake Orion varsity wrestlers started the day against a Covid-depleted Berkley team, finishing the match in record time wrestling only five times.

All other matches were voids, resulting in a 72-6 win for the Dragons.

Next up was a more evenly matched round against host Madison Heights Lamphere.

Lake Orion got pins from sophomore 189-pounder Judah Kinne, freshman Aidan Anderson, 152 pounds, junior Cavan McIntyre the 140-pounder, and senior Dominic Orselli, wrestling at 171 pounds. The Dragons notched a 42-33 victory in the end.

The last match was against Chippewa Valley. Lake Orion benefitted from four voids and a medical disqualification. Two freshman, 103-pounder Chad Parker and 112-pounder Luke Brown, along with sophomore Edwin Morris at 185 pounds, recorded big wins to start the contest.

This allowed the team to come out on top, 50-21, and sweep all three matches.

Wednesday the team travels north to Oxford for another league meet to wrestle Rochester Adams and Stoney Creek.

– By Kristie Orselli