Dragon baseball falls to St. Mary’s in regional final

NOVI, Mich. — Lake Orion High School’s varsity baseball team ended their regional run in the finals on Saturday against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s falling to the Eaglets 8-1.

The Dragons fell behind early on as St. Mary’s managed four runs in the first inning, forcing Lake Orion to play catch up throughout the rest of the game.

Evan Waters pitched five innings for Lake Orion with 13 first pitch strikes and three strikeouts.

Casey Robertson contributed three hits followed by Garrett Buchard with one. Ryan Stimac had the Dragon’s only RBI.

The Dragon’s finished the season with a 29-10 overall record and a district title after defeating Oxford 16-3 in the Michigan High School Athletic Association District 30 title game on June 4.

Lake Orion then beat Rochester Adams 11-1 in the MHSAA Region 15 semifinal on June 8.

Orchard Lake St.Mary’s is now 41-0 and plays Grand Rapids Forest Hill in the MHSAA state semifinals on June 17. — M.K., J.N.