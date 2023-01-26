Copy of DDA Annual Report 2022

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (DDA)

ANNUAL REPORT

FY 06/30/2022

Pursuant Act 57 of 2018 and DDA Act 197 of 1975

REVENUES

Property Tax: $ 740,526

Other Taxes 8,015

Interest Earned 2,458

Other Revenue 150,293

Total Revenue $ 901,292

EXPENDITURES

Community Development $ 608,752

Debt Service – Principal 100,000

Debt Service – Interest 12,500

Capital Outlay – net 93,203

Total Expenditures $ 814,455

INITIAL ASSESSED VALUE

Real Property SEV $ 9,307,300

Personal Property SEV 926,100

Commercial Facilities Tax –

Total Initial Assessed Value $ 10,233,400

CAPTURED VALUE

Captured Real Property $ 33,506,160

Captured Personal Property 950,790

Captured Commercial Facilities Tax –

Total 2022 Captured Value $ 34,456,950

TAX INCREMENT REVENUES RECEIVED

From Village $ 349,061

From Township 392,840

From Intergovernmental-Local 87,764

Total Tax Increment Revenues Received $ 829,665

Fund Balance *

DDA

Operating

Property

Acquistion

Beginning 1-Jul-21 $ 559,269 $ 214,821

Ending 30-Jun-22 $ 638,446 * 222,473

* Fund Balance:

Budgeted for subsequent year $ –

Operating Reserve 170,000

Future Parking Improvements 150,000

Unrestricted 318,446

Total Fund Balance $ 638,446

Source 2021- 22 Audit

Joshua Johnson, Village of Lake Orion, Finance Director / Treasurer

Publish: Lake Orion Review

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (DDA)

ANNUAL REPORT

FY 06/30/2022