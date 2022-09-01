Dort Financial Credit Union to open Orion Township branch on Brown Road in 2023

GRAND BLANC, MI – Dort Financial Credit Union announced plans recently to open a new branch at 831 Brown Road in Orion Township in 2023. The location will be Dort Financial’s 11th branch.

The new branch will be full service, providing Dort Financial’s wide range of consumer savings, loan and investment services, as well as services for businesses.

The location will feature drive-up virtual tellers that allow members to perform transactions and talk with a Dort Financial representative via a video monitor. This advanced technology is available for extended service hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We are extremely excited about serving the people of Orion Township and Oakland County,” said Dort Financial Credit Union President & CEO Brian Waldron. “This new location allows us to provide our services to more people and actively support another community.”

Dort Financial Credit Union’s mission is to open doors for our members by providing quality financial services and the best value possible,” Waldron noted.

“This growth allows us to live up to our mission by making our diverse suite of financial services and innovative technology as accessible as possible to residents and businesses in Orion Township,” Waldron added. “We believe in people helping people. We look forward to supporting the community in an impactful way.”

Dort Financial Credit Union has been named to Forbes top ten list of best-in-state credit unions for Michigan and a Top Performing U.S. credit union by S&P Global Market Intelligence in the past few years. The credit union was recently named as one of the top 100 credit unions in the country, according to a report released by Bankdash.

“As Dort Financial surpasses 70 years of service, we are proud to be recognized as one of the top 100 credit unions in the country,” Waldron noted. “It is an honor to receive that recognition. It really reinforces our dedication to serving our membership.”

Founded in 1951, Dort Financial Credit Union serves more than 103,000 members, with assets over $1.4 billion and ten locations.

Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, attends school or worships in the state of Michigan. The credit union offers comprehensive financial services, including auto loans, mortgages, high interest checking accounts and much more.

Learn more at dortonline.org or by calling 800-521-3796.