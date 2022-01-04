Doris Marie Stauber, 97, of Orion Twp.

Doris Marie “Dutch” Stauber (Lessnau) of Orion Township passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 97.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Charles Warren Stauber Sr.

She is survived by her sons, James, Charles “Skip” Jr. (Cathy), and Frank (Sheila); her grandchildren, Joshua (Christine) Stauber, Cody (Rosemarie) Stauber, Jonathon “Gus” Stauber, Logan (Kelsey) Stauber, Sarah Miller, and a soon-to-be great-grandson who she was very excited to know she was going to be a great-grandma.

Doris is also survived by her sister Jean Gorris, many nieces and nephews, and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Norma Sullivan, Ruth Stefanick, Robert Lessnau and Jim Lessnau.

Doris loved visiting the Orion Dog Park with her companion Barney. She helped make many quilts with the ladies at the Lake Orion Library. Doris was a talented artist and founding member of the Orion Art Center in 1981. Her watercolor landscapes often bring to life images of a wild and rural Lake Voorheis of years gone by.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Orion Art Center, 115 S. Anderson St., Lake Orion, Michigan 48362.

The family is working to collect an inventory of her life’s artistic works, usually signed with an elegant – D. Stauber. Please send a picture of her work to cody@codystauber@gmail.com.

Doris was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The family will receive friends at church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.

The family would like to share a special thank you to Amy and Melissa of Cardinal Hospice for providing Doris with such care, comfort and companionship.

Interment will follow Mass at Square Lake Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. www.sparksgriffin.com.