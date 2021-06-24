Dora May Perry, 85, of East Lansing

Dora May Perry, “Dora the Explorer”, of East Lansing, MI (formerly of Dimondale, MI) went to be with the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the age of 85.

Dora is survived by her son, David (Abigail) Perry of Jackson MI; daughters-in-law Michelle Perry and Angie Perry and son-in-law Christopher Gruenberg; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother Loren (Joyce) Schmidt; and a host of nieces, nephews, and “adopted” children.

She is preceded in death by her parents; children Karen L. Gruenberg, James W. Perry, Thomas C. Perry, Marguerite “Marcie” A. Gruenberg, and Christopher A. Perry, grandson Anthony; and siblings Katherine (Melvin) Johnston and Ardise (Richard) Mersino.

Family will receive friends at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W University Dr., Rochester, MI on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 3-8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m., with gathering beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service, at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester.

She will be laid to rest with her children with a private family service at West Pine Cemetery, Coral, MI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Senior Community Care of Michigan (PACE), 1921 E. Miller Rd., Lansing, MI 48911.

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/rochester-mi/dora-perry-10245177