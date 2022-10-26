Don’t try to impose your beliefs on others

Re: Response to letter submitted by Pat Stoner-Lauer, Oct. 19, 2022

I am a long-time resident of Lake Orion and have had three daughters in Lake Orion Community Schools from lower elementary school to graduating from Lake Orion High School.

I have worked in this town in various capacities, mostly in the non-profit sector. In my time here I have encountered people of all races, creeds and religious beliefs.

To opine in a community newspaper that we should all believe as you believe, that we should all believe in Christ and Christmas and a Christian God is rather narrow minded and self-centered.

The Detroit Metro area, including Orion, is a very diverse area in both races represented and religions practiced.

The majority of the population in Southeast Michigan is Christian but there are Jews in Orion and Hindus and Muslims and a few Buddhists.

Our community schools, our public schools are funded by the State of Michigan which means they fall within the mandate of the Constitution of a separation of Church and State.

This means that a public school or school system cannot put forth one type of belief over any other type of belief, even yours.

I also believe that religion is personal. How I practice my religion, or don’t practice a religion, is none of your business just as it is none of mine what or how you practice your religion.

Parenting is also a private thing. As long as I am not abusing my children, how I raise them is none of your business, just as how you raise yours is none of mine.

Part of my personal beliefs is the belief in prayer. I pray for this country, our community and you and your family ma’am.

Barb Shea Pote

Lake Orion