Donald Luby, Sr.

Donald Cary “Butch” Luby, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 29, 2025, in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Don was born in Steubenville, Ohio but was raised in Follansbee, West Virginia. Don is preceded in death by his wife, Andrea Mestrovic Luby, his parents Donald Whitelaw Luby and Eleanor Goodwin Luby Rolland and his daughter-in-law, Kathryn Miller Luby.

His father passed away before Don was two years old so he never knew him. Don lived with his mother and grandparents, Guy Goodwin and Bernice VanKirk Goodwin.

Don is survived by his children, Susan Luby Poulos and Don Luby, Jr. He is also survived by his children-in-law, whom he felt were also his children, Steve Poulos and Patti Charette. Don has seven grandchildren: Nick Luby, Jane (Seth) Rogne, Jack Luby, Andy Poulos, Kate (Brennan Holycross) Luby, and Grace Luby. He is also survived by his step-grandson, Sean (Mayara) Charette. He has two great-grandchildren, Kathryn and John Rogne.

John was only four days old at Don’s passing. Don graduated from Follansbee High School and went on to graduate from West Virginia University, which he attended to be with his future wife. Don and Andrea married in 1962 and had two children, Susan in 1963 and Don Jr. in 1966. Don worked as a teacher and coach at Wintersville High School until he went on to work at Weirton Steel, a division of National Steel. Don joined National Steel’s Executive Training Program and was then transferred to East Moline, Illinois as an inside salesman.

In 1976, the family moved to Lake Orion, Michigan where Don became an outside salesman. They lived in Lake Orion until his passing. When Don retired, he volunteered to coach football for the Lake Orion Dragons. He was a line coach but would help anywhere he was needed. He was lucky to be a part of the coaching staff that led the Dragons to a state championship in 2010 when his grandson, Nick, was a senior on the team.

Don was always the life of the party. If he was in the room, you knew it. He had many friends throughout the country and enjoyed duck hunting, spending time at the University of Michigan tailgates, trips to Florida and summers spent on his pontoon boat. Don had the best stories and never minded telling them to whoever was listening. He enjoyed his dogs, Honey and Ruby (yes, Ruby Luby), both golden retrievers. He taught them both to “die” when he fired his finger pistol.

In later years, Don “somewhat” learned to use an iPhone and you might expect a call from him just to catch up. Above all, Don loved his family and treasured his pictures of them. If family are his riches, Don was rich beyond belief.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until the time of the service.

Please make donations in honor of Don Luby, Sr. to A Mother’s Wish, online at Amotherswishmichigan.com, or by mail at P.O. Box 173, Lake Orion, Michigan 48361.

Online tributes may be shared at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.