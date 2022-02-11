Donald Lew Keener, Sr., 89, of Lake Orion

Donald Lew Keener, Sr., of Lake Orion, went to be with the Lord December 22, 2021 at 89 years of age.

He was born April 11, 1932 in Washington, Pennsylvania to the late Harold and Thelma (nee: Hoffman) Keener.

Don was a 1950 graduate of Pontiac Central High School. He was a commercial photographer for more than 40 years, specializing in advertising for the automotive industry.

He was a faithful servant of the Lord as a Deacon and lifetime member of Joslyn Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Don loved gardening and grew award-winning roses. He also enjoyed woodworking and created many family treasures. Don was a pitcher for the city of Pontiac baseball team and enjoyed watching sports.

Don is the dear husband of his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Dorothy Irene Keener, whom he married on June 6, 1953 in Pontiac, Michigan. She died on October 6, 2020.

Don is the father of Donald (Christine) Keener, Jr. and Deborah (Al) Powell; grandfather of Jordan (Christian) Hankins, Alex (Theresa) Keener, Timothy (Marissa) DePlaunty, Justin (Kimberly) DePlaunty, and Kevin Olli; great-grandfather of three.

Kindly keep Don and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

A memorial celebration for Don and Dorothy will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Chaplain Tom Kostrzewa will officiate.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

