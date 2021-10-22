Donald Kolodziejczak, 80, of Lake Orion

Connect on Linked in

Donald L. Kolodziejczak of Lake Orion passed away on October 20, 2021. He was 80 years old.

Don is the loving husband of the late Neva of 58 years; loving father of Scott, Brad, Susan (Tim) Lucas and David (Janna); loving grandfather of Justin, Hunter (Ashley), Kyle, Sara (Brendan), Jake, Draven (Andrea), Austin, Amanda and Alyssa; and dear brother of Joseph Gary (Mary Lou) Kolodziejczak.

Don retired from GM after many years. He loved just about anything outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint St., Lake Orion.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.

Interment is at Eastlawn Cemetery on Orion Road in Lake Orion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences and guestbook:

www.sparksgriffin.com