Dona N. Shedlowsky (Gates), 88, of Ortonville, formerly of Gingellville

Dona N. Shedlowsky (Gates) of Ortonville and longtime resident of Gingellville, passed away December 23, 2020, after a brave battle with COVID. She was 88 years young.

Dona was the beloved wife of the late John Shedlowsky for over 62 years; cherished mother of Gary (Sandi), Karla (Joseph) Dean, Brenda, and the late Kathy Shedlowsky; proud grandmother of five and great grandmother of seven.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joy (Rudy) Mazza, James (Millie) Gates, and Perry (Joyce) Gates.

Dona enjoyed shopping, baking, and bird watching. Dona’s sense of humor and laugh was contagious and would brighten up any room. Her friendly, outgoing and kind-hearted spirit will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held later this year.