Do you see the resemblance to our 100-year-old selves?

Students at Carpenter Elementary celebrated their 100th day of the school year last week with activities themed around the number 100.

Pictured to the left is probably the highlight of the day for first grade students in Ms. Freeman’s class: Lucy is selecting 100 snacks which she then got to eat… yum yum!

Above, Ainsley, Brayden and Liam drew self portraits of themselves as 100-year-olds. It appears Liam sees himself with a receding hairline, while Brayden is going for more hair with a thick mustache and beard. Ainsley plans on keeping her look, albeit with white hair.