Do not relocate Bruce

This letter is on behalf of Bruce Gertz in regards to the recent proposal to have him relocated. My family moved to the Lake Orion/Oxford area three years ago. One of the first people they met was Bruce. My family has a special place in their heart for Bruce, providing him food, money, contributing to his winter housing funds and offering him shelter.

To say my family hasn’t felt frustrated by Bruce would be untruthful. We have offered to transport him to services and aid him in any opportunities to help better his future. To have your offers turned down is discouraging; however, the fact remains the same, you cannot fix his mental health and stability. Studies have repeatedly proved social isolation and homelessness can lead to mental illness even if a person was not mental instability prior to becoming homeless (Brain & Behavior Research Foundation).

I am extremely disheartened and disagree completely with Councilman Ray Hammond’s view and mission to relocate Bruce. As already stated in The Lake Orion Review, Bruce is an extremely kind man who has never been a public nuisance for the 20-plus years he has been in Lake Orion. When issues arise, Bruce is quick to comply regardless of the request.

To address Hammond’s concerns of zone expansion and companions, yes, Bruce will expand his zone. However, that would only be due to Hammond others like him, who do not allow Bruce to remain in a particular spot for too long. Until we are able to allow Bruce to stay in one place peacefully, he will be forced to find alternate living spaces, thus, expanding his zone. As for companions, I am unsure how 2019 would differ from the 20 other years he has resided in Lake Orion individually for it to even be a matter of concern.

I truly believe that Hammond’s concerns or dislikes of Bruce’s residency have largely to do with the fact that it is ugly. Homelessness is ugly, mental illness is ugly, Bruce’s physical appearance is ugly, which is inappropriate for the beautiful vacation-like area we live in. However, the true ugliness of the situation is his lack of care, concern, empathy and humanity he has for the less fortunate. There is no question that Lake Orion is beautiful and will only continue to grow in aesthetics, but what makes Lake Orion the most beautiful is the kindness and care they have for Bruce.

In conclusion, I would like Councilman Ray Hammond and others of the surrounding community to consider a few things. First, Lake Orion Bruce’s home. It is the place he loves and feels safe at (regardless of instances he was mocked, teased, robbed, and forced to relocate). Yes, he would physically have a better quality of life if he lived in a shelter, but how quality is it if he’s forced move where he constantly feels afraid?

Second, none of the surrounding community can help or change the fact he is mentally ill. He is reserved and sometimes irrational when it comes to receiving certain kinds of help. However, he always says “thank you” when he receives a plate of food or a financial donation. His lifestyle and choices are largely due to him being mentally ill.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, 50 percent of all United State residents are diagnosed with mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. That 50 percent is someone’s family, if not our own. Thankfully, many of them have the means of medical assistance and other services to aid in their illnesses and disorders.

Bruce does not have access to a home, let alone medical treatment and services. He is living the best way he knows how. When you think of Bruce, think of your family member who suffers from depression, anxiety, dementia, alcohol and drug-related disorders, nicotine dependency, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, eating disorders, impulse disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity, conduct disorders and autism spectrum disorder. Where would they be if untreated? How would they feel if they were forced to relocate from where they feel most safe? How would you want others to treat them if you were unable to help?

On Aug. 26, I urge all community members and local officials to consider denying a proposal to relocate Bruce Gertz. Thank you for your time,

Keturah Ashford

Oxford