Diane Deaton, 74, of Lake Orion

Diane K. Deaton (Farstvedt-Norberg) of Lake Orion passed away on May 10, 2022. She was 74.

Diane was the beloved wife of Keith.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Farstvedt, and brother, Louis (Pat) Norberg.

Diane was the loving mother of John B. (Kim) Farstvedt and Julie (Greg) Brandt and Keith’s children, Tim, Pam and Kim; the proud grandmother of Kiersten, Madison, Brian, Ashley, Jack, Christian and Jackson; dear sister of Robert (Juan) Norberg.

Diane enjoyed family, golf, playing games, sewing, cooking and loved to laugh. She was a dedicated Lake Orion elementary school teacher and was very involved with her church.

Family and friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, 5929 South Main St., in Clarkston.

A Memorial Service will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6 at the funeral home. A private inurnment is at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alpha Lambda Scholarship for aspiring teachers in Diane’s Memory.

