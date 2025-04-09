DIA program to bring art installations to downtown Lake Orion

Ten works to be featured

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved hosting this year’s Detroit Institute of Arts’ Inside Out Program during its meeting on March 24.

The program is part of the DIA’s region-wide millage, according to Lake Orion DDA Executive Director Matt Gibb, and will bring 10 reproductions of art works to be displayed throughout downtown Lake Orion through October. The art will be included as cultural and educational installations in walkable locations, according to village documents.

The art will be installed with the help of the department of public works director and police chief due to potential line-of-sight issues. The village last hosted the program in 2019.

President Pro-Tem Stan Ford said he only saw one location, near village hall, that could cause a sight issue.

The 10 works to be displayed are “Violinist and Young Woman” by Edgar Degas at Lake Orion Village Hall; “Irises and Calla Lilies” by Maria Oakey Dewing at Children’s Park; “Young Girl Sleeping” by Eberhart Keilhau at 201 S. Broadway St; “Lovers on a Balcony During Monsoon” at the Orion Art Center; “Hard Ball III” by Robert Moskowitz at Oat Soda; “Merrymakers” by Carolus-Duran at Lucky’s Natural Foods; “Cycles” by Norval Morrisseau at 24 West Flint St, an untitled work by Karin Kneffel in the Flint Street Alleyway; “Love Flight of a Pink Candy Heart” by Florine Stettheimer at 47 E Flint St.; and “Reeds and Cranes” by Suzuki Kittsu at 12 W Flint St.

“I get really excited when I’m in communities and I see this program too, and I’m going to look at all the art,” Village Council President Teresa Rutt said before thanking the DDA’s effort in landing the program.

Gibb said the DDA and DPW will work with property owners to install the reproductions on buildings when necessary.

Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Assistant Director Janet Bloom secured the opportunity to host the program, Gibb said. Communities can earn the opportunity by participating in the supportive funding for the museum.