Dewey, Edsel Lee “Doc”; 91, of Lake Orion

Edsel Lee “Doc” Dewey joined his beloved wife, Marilyn, and son, Michael, in heaven on Nov. 21, 2018.

Edsel was born in Lake Orion on Sept. 4, 1927. Edsel joined the U.S. Navy at age 18, proudly serving our country aboard the USS Little Rock.

Edsel married his first and only love, Marilyn, and went on to have four children: Sherry, Edwin, Michael, and Mark on the family farm in Lake Orion.

Edsel was known for his work with Michigan Bell and for his beautiful carpentry work.

“Doc” is survived by more loved ones than can be counted. He was truly one of a kind and will forever be missed.

Interment services with a military honors ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2019 at the Eastlawn Cemetery, 1060 Orion Rd., in Lake Orion.

Picnic and sharing of memories will follow at Doc’s home in Lake Orion.