Detectives are searching for a man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend in her home, sheriff office says

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — Detectives are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in her home and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

A 29-year-old Orion Township woman went into the Orion Township sheriff’s office substation at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 to report the assault.

The woman said that her ex-boyfriend was at her home on Sept. 17 and refused to leave. The man, a 31-year-old Orion Township resident, was allegedly “highly intoxicated,” an incident report stated.

The woman took the man’s drink and poured it out, resulting in the man becoming “extremely upset.” The man pushed the woman and continued to push her around until she went outside to get away from him.

The ex-boyfriend followed the woman outside, grabbed her and brought her back into the home. “At this point the suspect grabbed her around the throat until she bit him causing him to let go,” according to the report.

Deputies attempted to locate the ex-boyfriend but were unable to find him. All information was collected and turned over to detectives.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Domestic Violence against the suspect. The warrant was sworn to and issued by a magistrate from the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills.