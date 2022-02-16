Dennis Dale Morgan, 79, of Davison

Dennis Dale Morgan of Davison passed away on February 11, 2022 at age 79.

Denny is the loving father of Mike (Alice) Morgan and Paula (Jeff) Laine; loving grandfather of Sean McGlothin, Sarah (Brandon) Robertson, Corey Morgan and Michael (Amanda) Morgan; loving great-grandfather of Michael and Calvin Morgan; and dear brother of David (Carolyn) Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Aletha Morgan and his brother Gary Morgan.

Denny loved his family, friends and everyone he met. Wherever he went he always remembered every person’s name. He cared deeply about helping others and was always donating to organizations.

He also loved sitting on the porch feeding all of the birds and critters, eating chocolate, creating art work and spending time fishing. He will be deeply missed.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

The family will receive friends from 11a.m. until the time of service. Interment is at Eastlawn Cemetery in Lake Orion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences and guestbook:

www.sparksgriffin.com