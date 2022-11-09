Dennis C. Stephens, formerly of Lake Orion

Dennis Charles Stephens passed away on September 16, 2022, at Tore’s Home in Brevard, NC.

He was born on October 20, 1937 in Alma, MI to Kenneth Benton Stephens and Genevieve Keltner Stephens and lived in Lake Orion from November 1987 until his retirement from the City of Troy in February of 2007.

Dennis completed Michigan State’s two-year course in Nursery and Landscape Management. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the International Right-of-Way Association, Civitan and a Master Gardner. He also served on the Orion Township Planning Commission.

Upon retirement from his position as a Senior Right-of-Way representative with the City of Troy in 2007, he moved to Brevard, NC.

He enjoyed his grandchildren, gardening, hunting, fishing, woodworking, looking for treasurers in thrift shops and yard sales and fixing things.

He is survived by his wife Jean Reed Stephens; his children Denise Stephens of New Port Richey, FL and Matthew (Arianne) Stephens of Lake Orion, MI; stepdaughter Carmen (Mickey) Arden of Marshall, NC; sisters Suzanne Hamlin of Battle Creek, MI and Judith Monroe of Alma, MI; brother George Stephens of Owosso, MI; grandchildren Richard Stephens of Oviedo, FL, and Madison, Grant, Reaghan, and McKinley Stephens of Lake Orion, MI; and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Michigan at a later date.

To leave a condolence for the family of Dennis Stephens, visit “Tributes” at: mooreblanchard.com.