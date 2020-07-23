Dear Lake Orion Community Schools Students, Parents, and Staff Members,

It is with great honor that I officially begin today as the Superintendent of Schools at Lake Orion Community Schools. I am eager to become part of this tremendous district and look forward to growing with the schools and community. I have worked in public schools for 27 years, over 20 as a building or district leader, most recently with South Lyon Community Schools.

My initial meetings with various employees and community members have reinforced my belief that Lake Orion Community Schools is a proud community with dedicated staff, driven students, and supportive parents. The passage of the Bond and the Sinking Fund has put the district in an advantageous position in the area of facilities and infrastructure.

The school closure that we experienced in the spring was something that caused us to pivot in directions that demanded creativity, collaboration, empathy, and determination as we continued to feed and educate the students in our respective communities. Schools were able to provide education in ways that weren’t previously implemented. The experience created trauma at different levels for each individual. As schools, we partnered with parents more intentionally. These experiences have allowed us to implement programs and delivery models that were new to us all.

Because of this experience, we are in a great position this fall to support the educational needs of our students. We will be communicating soon to families our plan for robust virtual learning for those who choose this method and the strategies and steps to keep students and staff safe while implementing in-person education. Whatever approach a family decides, students will receive our high expectations and delivery of our world-class curriculum with our dedicated team.

I look forward to meeting students, staff, parents, and the community soon. I will work diligently to understand what has made Lake Orion Community Schools the highly respected district that it is while working to inspire innovation to reach new heights. I will honor the past as we grow into the future.

I look forward to meeting you, and Go Dragons!

Ben Kirby

Superintendent

Lake Orion Community Schools

Editor’s Note: Monday was Ben Kirby’s first day as the new superintendent of LOCS.

Welcome to Lake Orion, Supt. Kirby.