DDA Summer Concert Series is in full swing

It was an evening of fun under the summer sun as families and friends, kids and pets visited Children’s Park in downtown Lake Orion for the first summer concert on Wednesday.

Lake Orion musician Steve Taylor’s performance had fans dancing in the park and swaying to his melodious tunes.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s summer concert series continues tonight with Jaime Marvin, and the Whiskey Charmers take to the gazebo stage at 6:30 p.m. on July 24.

The concerts are free and include popcorn from Oxford Bank and water bottles from the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club.

The summer concert series is sponsored by Oxford Bank, 20 Front St., M&B Graphics, The Lake Orion Review, the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club, and Cookies & Cream by Sprout Bake.

For more information on upcoming performances, check The Lake Orion Review each week or Lake Orion DDA’s website, downtownlakeorion.org. — J.N.