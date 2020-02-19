DDA board votes to approve staff hire

Connect on Linked in

The Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors voted to approve hiring a new administrative assistant during their regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 11.

Interviews were conducted in December and January by Village Council President Ken VanPortfliet, DDA Chairperson Debbie Burgess and DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone.

Lalone recommended to the board that they hire a Kristin McIsaac to fill a part-time position that had recently been left vacant.

The board voted unanimously to hire McIsaac, who is expected to start before March. — M.K.