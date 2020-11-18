DDA board reorganizes, welcomes new member

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority swore in Joan Sheridan as a new official member of the DDA board.

Sheridan, owner of Heritage Spinning and Weaving in downtown Lake Orioin, is replacing former Vice Chairperson Anthony Reighard, owner of M&B Graphics.

Sheridan received a warm welcome from the rest of the DDA board members, who also spoke about Reighard and the value he brought to the board.

Additionally, due to Reighard’s departure, the board did a bit of reorganizing.

Matt Shell was nominated and selected to fill the role of vice chairperson, and Monica Squarcia was chosen to fill the position of treasurer. Both were unanimously voted into their positions.

Debbie Burgess, of Builders Custom Flooring, stayed in her role as chairperson and Sam Caruso of Caruso Chiropractic will remain as secretary.

The DDA Board of Directors consists of local property owners, business owners, and residents.

Also on the DDA Board are a village council President Ken Van Portfliet, Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett and Lloyd Coe, owner of Ed’s Broadway Gifts and Costumes.

Online: downtownlakeorion.org. — M.K.