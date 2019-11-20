DDA Board of Directors elects new officers for 2020

Connect on Linked in

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors held their annual election of board members on Tuesday.

Debbie Burgess will remain chairperson and Anthoney Reighard will also stay on as vice chairperson.

Sam Caruso took over for Kristen Horvath as board secretary.

New board member Matt Schell not only replaces Rob Romain on the board but replaces Romain as board treasurer as well.

The DDA board meets regularly on the second Tuesday of the month at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

Online: downtownlakeorion.org. — M.K.