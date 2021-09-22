DDA board hears presentation on possible downtown billboard

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

At their Sept. 14 meeting, the Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors heard a presentation from Bill Rzadko, who is hoping to install a billboard at the edge of Broadway Street and Lapeer Road near the American Legion Post.

Rzadko is the owner of Adrite and the billboard at the Orion and Oxford border on Lapeer Road.

The sign in question would be a double screened (V-shaped) digital sign. However, there is one issue — currently the village’s ordinance does not allow billboards to be placed for numerous reasons including safety, traffic and aesthetic reasons.

Because the DDA does not have control over ordinances, essentially, the goal of Rzadko’s presentation to the board was to receive some kind of support that he could then use in his attempt to have the village change their ordinance.

“I just think there’s go to be a better way to improve communications between you guys and your residents and I don’t know that all these flapping banners – they’re wonderful when they work right but they’re never lit up at night and they always kind of fall down,” Rzadko said.

Rzadko also offered an incentive for the DDA/Village — 10 free weeks of advertising per year.

Several board members raised concerns with the billboard and also expressed worry that it might deter future development on properties that are near where the sign would be placed.