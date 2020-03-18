DDA board approves shared use parking agreement with LOCS

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

The issue of parking in the Lake Orion Downtown continues to be a subject of discussion for the Downtown Development Authority board. which voted to approve a shared use agreement with Lake Orion Schools during their meeting on March 10.

The agreement with LOCS includes both the Lake Orion Administration building, located at 315 N. Lapeer St., and Blanche Sims Elementary School located at 465 E. Jackson St.

Both lots will be available Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. the following day, and Saturday, Sunday and Holidays for 24-hours.

It is expected that these lots are to primarily be used by restaurant staff in attempt to open up centralized parking for downtown visitors. However, the lots are still open to the public during those hours.

The DDA will pay an annual fee to LOCS of $2,500. The term of this lease agreement is five years.

The DDA board is also looking into a shared use agreement with the Lake Orion United Methodist Church with their parking lot on Slater Street.

The agreement, if approved by both boards, would be contingent on the DDA paying for a light in, or near, the parking lot. Should this be approved, the lot would be open for public use at all times except from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays during church services.

Also at the meeting:

The Community Reinvention Team, fresh from their trip to a business conference in Colorado, addressed the board briefly explaining how they’re taking small steps to improve their businesses.

The community reinvention team is expected to give presentations at the next nine business partner meetings that generally occur on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at A Bean To Go. However, in light of recent events, this month’s meeting will be held at Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., at the same scheduled time.