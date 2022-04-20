DDA board approves publication of RFP for parking deck at Children’s Park lot

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors approved the publication of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a potential parking deck during their regularly scheduled meeting on April 12.

As parking has consistently been a point of issue in the downtown, the DDA has listed a parking deck as part of their 2022-23 priorities.

Priorities also include electrical charging stations, downtown lighting, dumpster enclosures and park electrical improvements.

Along with the approval of the RFP, the DDA also appointed board members Alaina Campbell, Ken Van Portfliet, Hank Lorant and Lloyd Coe to an evaluation and interview team to evaluate the bids and make a recommendation to the full board.

Township supervisor and DDA board member Chris Barnett reiterated that this is the first step in a very long process.

“I know a lot of work has already gone into this and a lot more will. I know there has been some discussion amongst us and some community members about this. So, this is like, the very very very first step,” said Barnett. “People start getting stressed about the location and the timing and we haven’t notified the businesses – this is the very first step. We’re going to do all of those things. You know, this isn’t getting built this year. This is probably a 12-month process.”

The DDA is expected to receive proposals on May 26 with selection taking place on July 12.