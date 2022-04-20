DDA board approves publication of RFP for parking deck at Children’s Park lot

By Megan Kelley
Review Writer
Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors approved the publication of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a potential parking deck during their regularly scheduled meeting on April 12.
As parking has consistently been a point of issue in the downtown, the DDA has listed a parking deck as part of their 2022-23 priorities.
Priorities also include electrical charging stations, downtown lighting, dumpster enclosures and park electrical improvements.
Along with the approval of the RFP, the DDA also appointed board members Alaina Campbell, Ken Van Portfliet, Hank Lorant and Lloyd Coe to an evaluation and interview team to evaluate the bids and make a recommendation to the full board.
Township supervisor and DDA board member Chris Barnett reiterated that this is the first step in a very long process.
“I know a lot of work has already gone into this and a lot more will. I know there has been some discussion amongst us and some community members about this. So, this is like, the very very very first step,” said Barnett. “People start getting stressed about the location and the timing and we haven’t notified the businesses – this is the very first step. We’re going to do all of those things. You know, this isn’t getting built this year. This is probably a 12-month process.”
The DDA is expected to receive proposals on May 26 with selection taking place on July 12.
I do hope far more has gone into this beyond this has been “a point of issue in the downtown.” I live in the Village of Lake Orion and other than some evenings, there usually plenty of parking available. Will they be spending millions of dollars, and it will cost millions, for something that is only needed 10% of the time or less? Will parking remain free for those who want to park while everyone who lives here has to pay for it in their taxes? Will more be done to promote alternatives to driving and parking, as well as all the related costs for street maintenance, enforcement, and insuring pedestrian safety? Remember, everyone going to a Lake Orion business has to walk at least some distance to get there, probably cross a street or two, and would probably rather not compete with more vehicles if they had a choice.