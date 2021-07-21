DDA board approves Oktoberfest for Sept. 10

Some new events are expected from Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority this year with the board approving Oktoberfest at their July 13 meeting. The event is expected to take place on September 10.

“We were originally planning both a race and an event for Saturday, September 11,” said DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone. “It was asked that we be sensitive to that date.”

Rather than move the data, because of competing Oktoberfest events in the surrounding area, it was decided that this year the Lake Orion DDA will host the event for one night with hopes to extend the event in the following years.

The event is expected to be family-friendly with activities for all ages and also feature a polka band and of course have plenty of beer. — M.K.