Dawn Elizabeth Moore (nee Flood) November 29, 1953 – March 27, 2025

Dawn Moore of Holly, age 71, passed away peacefully in her home on March 27, 2025, surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Joseph Moore; her children Loren (Vicki) Oslund, Jonathon Schonhardt, Crystal (Brian) Rank; and step-daughters Alicia Hancock-Moore and Nicole Andrews.

Dawn adored her grandchildren, Danica, Danny, Caden, Ginny, Alexis, Tegan, Hope and Nicole’s children, Mya, Grey and Harper. She is also greatly missed by her precious dog Gigi.

She is also survived by her siblings, Michael (Lillian) Flood, Cheryl Flood-Clark (Vic Sorrell), Harold (Jeanette) Flood, Kim (Rick) Mahan; in-laws Sherry (Roy) Mickens, Fred (Colby) Moore, Fran (Tim) Hotchkiss, Molly Austin, Mary Moore, Shirley (Mike) Foster and Lee (Stephanie) Moore; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

Dawn is preceded in death by her parents Michael Flood Sr. and Verlee Flood Gingell. Also, by Kathy (Dave) Tuttle and Sam Moore.

Dawn enjoyed reading, knitting, quilting, gardening, walking and working on wood crafts with Joe. She attended Lake Orion schools and graduated in 1971.

Dawn will live on in the hearts and cherished memories of all who loved her.

A memorial will be held at a later date.