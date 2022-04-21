David Ronald Schlicht , 75, of Lake Orion and Oxford

David Ronald Schlicht of Oxford and Lake Orion passed away on April 14, 2022 after a brief battle with colon cancer. He was 75-years-old.

Dave was born on June 11, 1946. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Louie Schlicht, his brother, Gayle Schlicht, and his sister, Linda Curtis.

Dave was the loving husband of Carol for 50 years. He was the proud father of Jason and Tricia (Magiera) Schlicht and Jeffree and Melissa (Fergus) Schlicht.

His two grandchildren, Evelyn and Oliver, were the love of his life. He loved spending time with them.

He is survived by his brother Gary, in-laws Mary Ann, Lorraine, Rene’, Steve, Don, Nancy, Brad, Chuck, Karen and many nieces and nephews.

Dave worked at Pontiac Motors for 55.8 years. He loved working at GM until he retired on July 1, 2021.

His favorite pastime was going to high school and college athletics, especially his sons’ and nephews’ competitions. Everyone knew “Uncle Dave” and the sidelines of Oxford and Lake Orion will miss him rooting them on.

Visitation for Dave will be on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 3-8 p.m. and Friday April 22, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. with his funeral to follow at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint St., Lake Orion.

