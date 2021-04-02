David Cole, 84, of Lake Orion

David Frederick Cole died March 27, 2021. He was 84.

David, the eldest child of Ted and Benita Cole, was born July 13, 1936 in Wyandotte, MI.

David’s family moved to Lake Orion in 1937 where he attended kindergarten through twelfth grade at the school on the corner of Lapeer and Elizabeth Streets. He lettered in four sports: football, basketball, baseball and track.

Following graduation, David attended Central Michigan University where he met the love of his life, Joyce Eberstein. They were married 63 years.

Together David and Joyce raised three children: Stephen (Bobbianne), Lisa (Bill) Welby and Lorrie Kobylik; he was grandfather to William (Leah) Welby, Kaitlyn (Jeffrey) Lauderbaugh, Preston Cole, Conner Welby, Keaton Cole, Alyvia (Sierra) Kobylik, Brendan (Autumn) Kobylik and Camden Kobylik; great-grandfather to Ava Cole, William David Welby and Morgan Lewis Welby.

David is survived by his siblings: Douglas Cole, Lynn (Tim) Pete, Gail (Dan) Armstrong, Rosemary (Stan) Ford and Patricia (Scott) Jarvis.

David is also survived by a close uncle, Ward (Josephine) Cole, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

David worked as a letter carrier for the Lake Orion Post Office and retired after 32 years.

He was an avid golfer and in retirement enjoyed his dream job of working at Indianwood Golf and Country Club for 26 years. David enjoyed all sports but watched golf and college basketball the most.

David was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Orion and was very involved in supporting missions. For more than 25 years he sold English Toffee, the proceeds of which went to missions, and he became known as “The Candy Man.”

David was a people-person, he loved to talk and never met a stranger.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake Orion. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial at Square Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to First Baptist Church of Lake Orion.

Online condolences and guestbook:

www.sparksgriffin.com