David Churchill resigns from Lake Orion Village Council

Village accepting applications for council seat appointment

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Councilmember David Churchill has resigned from the Lake Orion Village Council and the village is now accepting applications from village residents interested in filling the remainder of the term.

Churchill submitted his resignation via an email to village Manager Joe Young, dated Oct. 14.

“Joe, it is with deepest regrets that I have to resign from my service on council. Unfortunately, personal matters have been making it very difficult to attend. Please give my regards to council,” Churchill wrote.

Churchill has been on the council since Nov. 10, 2008.

Council President Ken Van Portfliet thanked Churchill for his time on the council.

“Mr. Churchill, we have certainly enjoyed and appreciated your service,” Van Portfliet said during the council’s regular meeting on Monday.

Churchill’s term expires after the November 2020 election, said Clerk Susan Galeczka.

The council did not accept Churchill’s resignation on Monday, but instead voted 6-0 to receive his resignation. Accepting Churchill’s resignation will be on the agenda for the Nov. 28 council meeting, Young said.

By receiving Churchill’s resignation and waiting to officially accept it at the next meeting, the council now has two extra weeks to accept and review applications and schedule interviews with potential candidates to fill the seat.

Under the village charter, the council has 30 days from the date it officially accepts a councilmember’s resignation to fill the spot.

Section 4.4 of the village’s ordinances states: “A resignation submitted by an official shall be deemed to be considered as an unconditional resignation and shall become effective upon acceptance by the council. No such resignation shall be accepted by the council at the same meeting at which it is received, unless by the unanimous vote of all members of the council.”

Anyone interested in applying for the position can download a form from the village website, lakeorion.org under the “Forms & Downloads” tab, or request a form from the village office, Galeczka said.

Applicants should also include a resume with their application and mail or submit it in person to: Village of Lake Orion, Attn: Clerk Susan Galeczka, Village Hall, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362.