Darcy LaForce, 69, of Lake Orion

Darcy Marie LaForce (Pugh) of Lake Orion and Clarkston passed away peacefully at age 69 on Sept. 14, 2022.

Darcy was born Nov. 3, 1952.

Darcy is the beloved partner of Fred for 28 years; cherished mother of Kyle (Heidi) and Katherine (Clyde); and devoted grandmother of Noah, Kaden, Oliver and Kylie.

Darcy is also survived by her siblings, Eydie (Jim), Dwight (Laura), Dan (Margo) and Marie; and many loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Litton and Dorothy; and her two brothers, Eddie and Joe.

Darcy will be greatly missed, along with her infectious laugh and incredible wit, by her family and numerous life-long friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan or the Michigan Humane Society.

A memorial service is pending.