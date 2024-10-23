DAR dedicates information station on Polly Ann Trail

The John Crawford Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution dedicated an informational kiosk at the water depot stop on the Polly Ann Trail on Oct. 12 after a trail cleanup for the group’s National Day of Service.

The kiosk contains articles about conservation and birding, Revolutionary War Patriots and women of note from the area. Funding came from our National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to celebrate AMERICA250! along with chapter members’ contributions to support patriotism, education and historic preservation.

Polly Ann Trailway Manager Linda Moran and members of the community joined in the dedication.

The Daughters welcome any woman proving lineage to a patriot to learn more about this service organization at www.johncrawford.michdar.net or by contacting Sue Meyer at susanmeyerdar@gmail.com. The John Crawford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution includes members from throughout Oakland County. – J.N.