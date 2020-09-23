Danielle Bresett, Misty Morris & Scott Taylor for LOCS school board

As a police chief, I understand that having an outstanding school system is vital to the overall well-being and safety of a community.

Lake Orion is blessed to have one of the finest school systems in the state. Our schools consistently produce young men and women who are ready to make great contributions to society.

On the Nov. 3 ballot, we will be electing members to the Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education who are tasked with setting a vision for what is needed from our school system.

I would encourage you to join me in supporting Danielle Bresett, Misty Morris and Scott Taylor to represent us on the Board of Education.

They are all graduates of Lake Orion High School who have built their professional careers helping residents in the Lake Orion area.

These candidates care deeply about the community and have volunteered countless hours supporting various causes around town. They understand that we have great Dragon traditions while also seeking to prepare today’s students for the challenges of tomorrow.

Danielle, Misty and Scott all have what it takes to keep Lake Orion Schools as the strong cornerstone upon which our community has been built and will continue to grow.

Jerry Narsh

Council Member and Retired Chief of Police, Village of Lake Orion