Cynthia Ann (Coe) Montgomery, 97, of Lake Orion

On January 18 at 1:17 a.m., but truly in God’s time, Cynthia Ann (Coe) Montgomery went home to be with the Lord at age 97.

She is survived in life by her sons, Eugene, Frederick and Lloyd; daughters-in-law, Shermie and Kathy; and grandchildren, Cindy, Stephen, Bobby, James, Frederick, Tammy, Courtney, Erin, Jennifer, Ryan, Kelly and Joel. Cynthia’s many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren continue her rich legacy of kindness and love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Evelyn; her first husband and father of her children, Eugene (Bud) Coe; her second husband Byron (Monty) Montgomery; her sons, James and Cameron; and her daughters-in-law, Connie and Barb.

Cynthia had a smile that could light up a room. She was always nice to everyone she encountered and was especially proud of her five boys and their families. She now lights up the grandest room in Heaven.

Loved ones attested to Cynthia’s kindness:

“I miss Cynthia. She was the kindest person I have ever met!”

“She left a legacy of kindness that are big shoes for us all to fill!”

“She had the ability to always do the right thing, and her kindness was matched by none.”

One nurse from the nursing home shared that Cynthia always took time to ensure that those who were charged with her care were doing well.

Even the family dog “gravitated” to her kindness — she was “probably Dexter’s favorite person.”

During her Florida days, you would find Cynthia engaging the Chapel of Faith Church alongside many friends in Christ, always complete with a post Sunday service stop for biscuits and gravy with Shermie! And as her life in this world neared an end, she took joy in reading scripture with loving family.

Cynthia had many tough situations thrown at her during her 97 years and handled them all with a tenacity not seen today.

Cynthia enjoyed spending time with family, golfing, knitting, completing crossword puzzles, reading Reader’s Digest and the Holy Bible, writing letters and poems, telling life stories, coloring, and crafting.

One could go on and on about Cynthia and everything she did and accomplished in her 97 years. Suffice it to say, she made the world a better place, just having been in it.

There will be a memorial service at Lake Orion United Methodist Church, date to be determined.