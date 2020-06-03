Culver’s fundraiser supports effort to save LO fireworks

Culver’s of Lake Orion will host a fundraiser on Thursday to support Orion residents’ efforts to save the annual fireworks show.

During business hours June 4, 25 percent of customers’ bills will be donated toward the effort, said Joe Zimmer, owner Culver’s of Lake Orion.

Culver’s of Lake Orion is at 4963 Interpark Dr N., on M-24 near Dutton Road.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a citizen-led effort by Greg Rogers to raise funds to support the fireworks had raised $21,906 on GoFundMe, more than $5,000 over the $16,000 stated goal.

Online: www.gofundme.com/f/save-lake-orion-fireworks.

The Lake Orion Fireworks Association announced on its website that this year’s Fourth of July Dueling Fireworks show would be canceled. “In light of the current Covid-19 Pandemic, it has been impossible to implement fundraising for the 2020 Dueling Fireworks Event. We regret that it is necessary to cancel this year’s event celebration. We hope to come back bigger and better in 2021!”

The Lake Orion Lions Club, which holds fireworks during its annual Jubilee, also canceled its fireworks show when it canceled the Jubilee.

The Lake Orion Review could not reach Rogers for comment by press time, but comments on the Save Lake Orion Fireworks GoFundMe page state that all funds raised will be given to the Lake Orion Fireworks Association.

If the fireworks cannot be held this year, the funds will not be returned to donors, but will be put toward next year’s show, according the webpage. – J.N.