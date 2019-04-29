Cudnohufsky, Teresa “Terrie”; 64, formerly of Lake Orion

Teresa “Terrie” Cudnohufsky; of Lapeer; and formerly of Lake Orion; passed away suddenly on April 24, 2019. She was 64-years-old.

Terrie is the beloved wife of Leon; loving mother of Joel (Katie), Sarah (Jared) Cavis and Devin; loving grandmother of Lane, Clara, and Anthony; beloved daughter of Ray and Jan Heyse; and dear sister of Bruce (Peggy) Heyse, Wendy Gray and Hollee (Kevin) Keel.

Terrie grew up in Lake Orion and was a 1972 graduate of Lake Orion High School. After graduating, she went on to Eastern Michigan University where she earned her bachelor degree in Music Education. Over her 40 year career as a music teacher, Terrie was so proud to have been part of so many children’s lives. Before retiring, 30 of those years were spent at Beverly Elementary School in Birmingham. Those that knew Terrie will always remember her for her many talents and hobbies. Terrie was very creative and had an eye for decorating. She also enjoyed cooking and hosting parties, sewing, crocheting, and gardening. More than anything though, Terrie’s family will remember her as being everyone’s rock and the love she had for all.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Terrie, memorials may be made to the Birmingham Education Foundation, 31301 Evergreen Rd., Beverly Hills, MI. Please include a note that the contributions are in honor of Terrie and should support the Beverly Elementary Music Program.