Crandall, Caroline (Mayme), 77, of Oxford

Caroline “Mayme” Crandall of Oxford, MI passed away on July 5, 2020.

She was a Lake Orion High School graduate, class of 1961. She retired from K-Mart in Lake Orion after 27 years of service.

She was especially known by family for spoiling all her nieces and nephews and their children and treating them as if they were her own.

She is survived by her sisters, Rose Walls and Roxanne Winslow; brothers Michael Crandall and Eric Crandall; three nephews, Cory, Nick, and Chris; and three nieces, Jasmine, Michelle and Angela.

In addition, she is survived by great-nephews Jaiden, Logan, Cason, Hudson, Aiden, and Charlie; and great-nieces Alexis, Joselynn, and Charity.

She will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held on Saturday, August 1 at 1 p.m. at the home of her sister, Rose Walls.