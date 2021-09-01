COVID-19 Update — Sept. 1, 2021

According to Oakland County government, in the last 30 days there were 34 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 55 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 52 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 943 total cases, 13 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 1,112 total cases, 15 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 1,498 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Monday, LOCS reported two new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district, both at LOHS.

LOCS has had 290 total positive cases among students and staff since the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 79 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 109,168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17,404 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 2,369 confirmed total deaths along with 140 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Additionally, according to the MI Safe Start Map, Oakland County is listed at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with the county seeing an average of 1,670 new cases each week.

Currently, Oakland County vaccine rates sit above the vaccination rates of both Michigan and the United States, with 71.1 percent of Oakland County residents having recieved their first dose and 65.8 percent fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 946,698 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 113,645 probable cases, 20,256 deaths and 1,291 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

According to the MI Safe Start Map, the state is listed at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 14,768 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 60.3 percent of people with at least one dose and 55.6 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 38,852,582 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 636,015 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 173.8 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 61.7 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 52.4percent fully vaccinated.