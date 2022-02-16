COVID-19 Update — published 2-16-22

In the last 30 days there were 295 recent cases in the 48359 ZIP code, 356 new cases in the 48360 ZIP code and 380 new cases in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 2,074 total cases, 20 deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 2,603 total cases, 21 deaths. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 3,144 total cases, 25 deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

Source:oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Lake Orion Community Schools

As of Feb. 14, LOCS reported 10 new cases of positive COVID-19 individuals in the district in the last week.

LOCS has had 931 total positive cases among students and staff since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website, lakeorionschools.org.

Within the district boundaries, there are currently 368 cases of COVID-19, according to oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 247,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31,348 probable cases, the highest in the state.

There have been 3,302 confirmed total deaths, along with 287 probable deaths from the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists Oakland County at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 2,384 new cases each week.

Around 76.3 percent of Oakland County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine and 69.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 2,037,742 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, 293,360 probable cases, 30,959 deaths and 2,559 probable deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

The MI Safe Start Map lists the state at the highest risk level for contracting COVID-19, with an average of 23,544 new cases a week.

Michigan’s vaccine rate currently sits at 64.9 percent of people with at least one dose and 59.3 percent fully vaccinated.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 77,592,982 cases of Coronavirus in the United States as well as total 916,977 deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The CDC reports 212.9 million Americans are fully vaccinated with 75.9 percent of the total population having received at least one dose and 64.4 percent fully vaccinated. Additionally, 91.8 million Americans have received a booster dose.