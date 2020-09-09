COVID-19 update: Orion area cases by ZIP code

According to Oakland County government, there have been 98 recent cases (up 4 overall from last week) of COVID-19 in the Orion area in the past 30 days, as of Monday afternoon.

There were 23 recent cases (the up one from last week) in the 48359 ZIP code, 31 new cases (up two from last week) in the 48360 ZIP code and 44 new cases (up one from last week) in the 48362 area.

Total numbers by ZIP code:

48359: 110 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 9,634)

48360: 75 total cases, one death. (Population of 12,055)

48362: 115 total cases, eight deaths. (Population of 15,756) This includes the Village of Lake Orion.

For more information, visit oakgov.com/covid/casesByZip.html.

Oakland County

Oakland County overall has had 14,980 confirmed total cases (the highest in the state) and 3,692 probable cases of COVID-19 (up 619 in total, probable and confirmed, from last week).

There have been and 1,129 confirmed total deaths, and 43 probable deaths attributed to the virus, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Michigan

As of Monday, Michigan had a total of 107,371 confirmed cases (up 4,903 from last week) of Coronavirus, 11,032 probable cases (up 475 in the last week), 6,538 deaths (up 58) and 272 probable (down one from last week) coronavirus deaths from COVID-19, since the pandemic began, according to michigan.gov/coronavirus.

There have been 3,260,767 million tests performed as of Sept. 7.

United States

On Monday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed 6,261,216 cases (up 288,860 from last Monday) of Coronavirus in the United States as well as 188,513 (up 5,891 from last Monday) deaths from COVID-19, according to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

World

Globally, the World Health Organization reported 27,236,916 (up 1,886,643 from the Monday before) cases of Coronavirus on Sept. 7 as well as 891,031 (up 37,559 from the pervious Monday) COVID-19 deaths, according to who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-reports.

*All numbers are the latest numbers reported as of noon on Monday.